Harmanpreet Kaur: A Captain's Legacy and a Historic Triumph

In a historic achievement, Harmanpreet Kaur led the Indian women's cricket team to victory, claiming the ODI World Cup trophy for the first time. Renowned cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared valuable advice with Kaur before the decisive match against South Africa.

Captaining the team to its crowning moment after a 16-year career, Kaur is only the third Indian skipper ever to lift a senior ODI World Cup. She stands alone as the first woman to accomplish this feat, marking a transformative moment for Indian women's cricket.

Instrumental to this victory were Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Shafali Verma, who delivered crucial performances. Their contributions underscore a team effort that will be celebrated in the annals of the sport's history.

