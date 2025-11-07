Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur: A Captain's Legacy and a Historic Triumph

Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women's cricket team, reflects on her team's landmark ODI World Cup victory against South Africa. Guided by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's advice, Kaur and the team made history, becoming world champions. Key players Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Shafali Verma significantly contributed to this achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:30 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur: A Captain's Legacy and a Historic Triumph
Harmanpreet Kaur
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic achievement, Harmanpreet Kaur led the Indian women's cricket team to victory, claiming the ODI World Cup trophy for the first time. Renowned cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared valuable advice with Kaur before the decisive match against South Africa.

Captaining the team to its crowning moment after a 16-year career, Kaur is only the third Indian skipper ever to lift a senior ODI World Cup. She stands alone as the first woman to accomplish this feat, marking a transformative moment for Indian women's cricket.

Instrumental to this victory were Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Shafali Verma, who delivered crucial performances. Their contributions underscore a team effort that will be celebrated in the annals of the sport's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Semiconductor Surge: Paving the Way for Viksit Bharat

Assam's Semiconductor Surge: Paving the Way for Viksit Bharat

 India
2
Golden Jubilee Honors: Rajinikanth to Shine at IFFI 2025’s Star-Studded Finale

Golden Jubilee Honors: Rajinikanth to Shine at IFFI 2025’s Star-Studded Fina...

 India
3
Delhi Airport Regains Control: Technical Glitch Resolved

Delhi Airport Regains Control: Technical Glitch Resolved

 India
4
Agnelli Family's Firm Grip on Juventus Amid Tether's Rising Influence

Agnelli Family's Firm Grip on Juventus Amid Tether's Rising Influence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025