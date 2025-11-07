Alpine's Bold Move: Franco Colapinto Retains His Seat for 2026

Franco Colapinto will stay at Alpine for the 2026 Formula One season, racing alongside experienced French driver Pierre Gasly. The decision, announced by the Renault-owned team at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, ends speculation about Colapinto's future as both team and driver gear up for a transformative period in the sport.

Despite not scoring points in the 2025 season, Colapinto expressed pride in continuing his journey with Alpine, with the team's executive advisor, Flavio Briatore, emphasizing confidence in his potential. This decision marks Alpine's commitment to Colapinto's development and reflects the team's broader strategy for future competitiveness.

Currently last in the standings, Alpine prepares for a critical shift by transitioning to Mercedes power units and focusing on upcoming regulation changes. The team aims to reclaim its former glory by leveraging new technologies and reinforcing its driver lineup with both Colapinto and race-winner Gasly at the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)