Norris Shines in Sao Paulo Practice, Takes Pole Lead Over Piastri

Lando Norris leads McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in a dominant one-two finish in sole practice for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Norris now leads Piastri by one point in the championship. McLaren's performance was notably faster, setting up a thrilling race weekend ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:39 IST
Norris Shines in Sao Paulo Practice, Takes Pole Lead Over Piastri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking show of speed, Formula One's current championship leader Lando Norris outpaced his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri during the sole practice session for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Friday. Norris clocked a formidable best time of one minute 09.975 seconds on medium tyres, edging Piastri by 0.023 seconds.

The British driver, who assumed the championship lead from the Australian following the Mexico Grand Prix, strengthened his position with just four races to go. Currently, Norris holds a narrow one-point lead over Piastri as the tension mounts in the closing stages of the season.

McLaren's dominance was clear as they surged ahead of their rivals. With only one practice session, as dictated by the format of the sprint weekend, the team made the most of limited track time. Meanwhile, Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso pushed hard but lagged behind in third and fourth places respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

