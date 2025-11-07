Left Menu

Olympic Cricket Revival: Strengthening Ties with India Ahead of LA 2028

IOC President Kirsty Coventry praised cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Olympics, enhancing ties with Indian fans. The IOC seeks a media partner for India's coverage and applauds India's Olympic contributions. India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics reflects its growing role in the Games' success story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:33 IST
In a significant stride towards strengthening global sports ties, IOC President Kirsty Coventry has lauded the reintroduction of cricket into the Olympic lineup for Los Angeles 2028, highlighting the move as pivotal in fostering a deeper connection with Indian fans.

Speaking at the CNBC TV18 Global Leadership Summit, Coventry stressed India's growing influence and contribution to the Olympic movement, citing the country's massive fan base and record athlete participation as exemplary.

An official bid to host the 2036 Olympics by India, with Ahmedabad proposed as the venue, further cements the nation's expanding role on the international sporting stage, all while the IOC pursues a media partner to bring the Games to Indian audiences.

