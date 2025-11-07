Left Menu

Commercial Setback: ISL Fails to Attract Bidders for Indian Football's Future

The All India Football Federation did not receive any bids for the Indian Super League's commercial rights, posing a challenge for its future. Despite various incentives offered in the RFP, including waiving franchise fees and introducing VAR, the league struggles to secure a commercial framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced that it received no bids for the commercial rights to the Indian Super League (ISL), highlighting a significant hurdle in monetising the top-tier football competition. The submission deadline, which passed without any entries, marks a setback for the future of Indian football.

The Request for Proposal (RFP), floated on October 16, aimed to secure a 15-year contract for monetising ISL's commercial and media rights. Despite including incentives like franchise fee waivers and video assistant referee (VAR) upgrades, the AIFF found no takers, raising concerns about the league's commercial viability.

The AIFF planned to open bids on November 11, following a submission deadline of November 5. With the RFP targeting companies of a minimum net worth of Rs 250 crore, the federation now faces the challenge of devising a new strategy to attract potential commercial partners and sustain Indian football's flagship event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

