Thrills and Spills: Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Steams Ahead

Excitement is brewing at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground as the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 continues. India faces Kuwait in a pivotal match, with quarterfinal spots on the line. Day 1 saw dramatic performances, including a narrow India-Pakistan clash and an impressive display by defending champions Hong Kong, China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:24 IST
Robin Uthappa (Photo: Hong Kong Sixes). Image Credit: ANI

The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 tournament is set for another action-packed day as Saturday unfolds at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. Teams will engage in crucial group encounters and knockout matches, all vying for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Among the most anticipated clashes is the Pool C encounter between India and Kuwait. A victory for India in the morning session will secure their place in Quarterfinal 2, while a loss will force them into an additional match to remain in the running. Having commenced their campaign with a narrow DLS win over Pakistan, Dinesh Karthik's side is poised to maintain their momentum.

Day 1 was a spectacle of exhilarating cricket, highlighted by defending champions Hong Kong, China, who triumphed over Sri Lanka. Notably, Pakistan seized a dramatic victory against Kuwait, courtesy of skipper Abbas Afridi's remarkable six sixes in a single over. Meanwhile, victories from Afghanistan and Australia underscored their potential, as Bangladesh also emerged victorious against Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

