In a dramatic Bundesliga showdown, Werder Bremen scored twice in the final 15 minutes to defeat Wolfsburg 2-1, exacerbating Wolfsburg's current poor form.

Coming into the match, Wolves coach Paul Simonis, who previously led Go Ahead Eagles to a Dutch Cup victory, faced increasing pressure due to his team's disappointing record of seven losses in eight games.

Bremen's late heroics, with Jens Stage equalizing in the closing minutes and Samual Mbangula netting a stunning winner, propelled them to seventh place, leaving Wolfsburg languishing in 12th place.