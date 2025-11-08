Left Menu

Rennes Secures Late Victory Over Paris FC with Embolo's Heroic Strike

Rennes clinched a thrilling 1-0 victory against Paris FC, marking its first away win in Ligue 1 since April. Substitute Breel Embolo scored in the 81st minute, moving Rennes to eighth position. Despite Paris FC's strong attempts, including shots that hit the woodwork, poor defense led to their downfall.

  • France

In a nail-biting clash, Rennes snatched a crucial 1-0 win over Paris FC, collecting three vital points away from home. The victory marks Rennes' first away success in Ligue 1 since April, lifting them to eighth in the standings.

Substitute Breel Embolo emerged as the hero, finding the back of the net in the 81st minute, which ultimately sealed the deal for Rennes. Meanwhile, Paris FC, despite their spirited efforts, remained in 11th position.

The match saw goalkeepers on both ends, notably Rennes' Brice Samba, making impactful saves. However, Paris FC's defensive struggles continued, having kept only two clean sheets this season, contributing to another loss.

