Rennes Secures Late Victory Over Paris FC with Embolo's Heroic Strike

In a nail-biting clash, Rennes snatched a crucial 1-0 win over Paris FC, collecting three vital points away from home. The victory marks Rennes' first away success in Ligue 1 since April, lifting them to eighth in the standings.

Substitute Breel Embolo emerged as the hero, finding the back of the net in the 81st minute, which ultimately sealed the deal for Rennes. Meanwhile, Paris FC, despite their spirited efforts, remained in 11th position.

The match saw goalkeepers on both ends, notably Rennes' Brice Samba, making impactful saves. However, Paris FC's defensive struggles continued, having kept only two clean sheets this season, contributing to another loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)