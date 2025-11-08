Pisa Returns with Historic Serie A Victory
Idrissa Touré's decisive goal secured Pisa's first Serie A victory in over 30 years, marking a significant comeback for the team that last tasted top-flight success in 1991. Despite a challenging match against Cremonese, Touré's goal propelled Pisa from the winless threshold to the 15th league position.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pisa | Updated: 08-11-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 09:32 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Pisa achieved a historic triumph as Idrissa Touré's decisive goal clinched their first Serie A victory in over three decades. This win marks their return to Serie A after a 34-year absence.
The match saw Pisa initially dominate, being the stronger side in the first half. However, Cremonese posed several challenges in the second half, narrowly missing opportunities.
Touré's goal, delivered from a Mattéo Tramini cross, ensured Pisa their long-awaited celebration. The victory elevates Pisa to 15th place, with Cremonese standing five points ahead at 10th.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pisa
- Serie A
- Idrissa Touré
- Cremonese
- Mattéo Tramini
- first win
- 34 years
- football
- Italian league
- soccer
Advertisement