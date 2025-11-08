Pisa Returns with Historic Serie A Victory

Pisa achieved a historic triumph as Idrissa Touré's decisive goal clinched their first Serie A victory in over three decades. This win marks their return to Serie A after a 34-year absence.

The match saw Pisa initially dominate, being the stronger side in the first half. However, Cremonese posed several challenges in the second half, narrowly missing opportunities.

Touré's goal, delivered from a Mattéo Tramini cross, ensured Pisa their long-awaited celebration. The victory elevates Pisa to 15th place, with Cremonese standing five points ahead at 10th.