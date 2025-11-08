Left Menu

Late Drama: Oyarzabal's Penalty Rescues Sociedad

Mikel Oyarzabal scored a late penalty for Real Sociedad to secure a 1-1 draw against Elche in La Liga. Despite dominating early, Elche took the lead through Álvaro Rodriguez's goal. A late penalty by Oyarzabal ensured Sociedad took a share of the points, leaving Elche ninth and Sociedad 14th.

Elche | Updated: 08-11-2025 09:33 IST
Mikel Oyarzabal
  • Country:
  • Spain

Mikel Oyarzabal's late penalty ensured Real Sociedad secured a 1-1 draw against Elche in Saturday's La Liga clash. Despite early dominance, Elche took the lead when Álvaro Rodriguez fired home just after halftime.

Elche seemed poised for victory, maintaining the lead until the final minutes of the match. However, a clumsy tackle on Umar Sadiq by David Affengruber gifted Sociedad a crucial penalty opportunity with three minutes left on the clock.

Oyarzabal confidently converted the spot-kick, earning his side a valuable point. The result saw Elche occupying ninth place in the standings, while Sociedad remained 14th, trailing by two points.

