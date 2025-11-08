Late Drama: Oyarzabal's Penalty Rescues Sociedad

Mikel Oyarzabal's late penalty ensured Real Sociedad secured a 1-1 draw against Elche in Saturday's La Liga clash. Despite early dominance, Elche took the lead when Álvaro Rodriguez fired home just after halftime.

Elche seemed poised for victory, maintaining the lead until the final minutes of the match. However, a clumsy tackle on Umar Sadiq by David Affengruber gifted Sociedad a crucial penalty opportunity with three minutes left on the clock.

Oyarzabal confidently converted the spot-kick, earning his side a valuable point. The result saw Elche occupying ninth place in the standings, while Sociedad remained 14th, trailing by two points.