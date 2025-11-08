Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Trump pardons former baseball star Darryl Strawberry, alum of 'Celebrity Apprentice'

President Donald Trump has pardoned New York baseball legend and former "Celebrity Apprentice" cast member Darryl Strawberry, who was convicted of tax evasion and was among several people pardoned this week. Strawberry played for the Mets from 1984 to 1990 including their 1986 World Series victory. He also played for the Yankees from 1995 to 1999, adding two more World Series titles.

Motor racing-Norris on pole for Sao Paulo sprint, Piastri third

Lando Norris was perfectly placed to extend his Formula One championship lead after taking pole position for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint race on Friday with McLaren teammate and closest title rival Oscar Piastri qualifying third. Mercedes' Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli joined the Briton - who won last year's sprint while battling Red Bull's Max Verstappen - on the front row for Saturday's 100km race at Interlagos.

Top 25 roundup: No. 25 North Carolina rallies past No. 19 Kansas

Superstar freshman Caleb Wilson led four North Carolina players in double figures with 24 points as the No. 25 Tar Heels defeated No. 19 Kansas 87-74 in an early-season battle of college basketball titans on Friday night. It was the first-ever matchup between the two schools in Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina outscored Kansas 58-37 in the second half. Kansas had won five straight games against North Carolina. The all-time series is now tied 7-7.

Tennis-Sabalenka outlasts Anisimova, books WTA Finals title clash with Rybakina

World number one Aryna Sabalenka overcame Amanda Anisimova 6-3 3-6 6-3 in a gladiatorial battle between big-hitters on Friday to book a WTA Finals title showdown with Elena Rybakina, with both players eyeing their first Billie Jean King trophy. Saturday's clash will pit the two unbeaten players from the tournament, with 2022 finalist Sabalenka holding the edge thanks to her 8-5 head-to-head record against Rybakina including a win when they met in the Australian Open final two years ago.

Power boating-Tom Brady's team revved up to defend E1 electric powerboat title in Miami

Tom Brady is chasing another championship - this time on water - as his Team Brady bids to clinch a second straight E1 title at the series finale in Miami on Saturday. "It would mean a lot for our team," the seven-time Super Bowl winner told Reuters ahead of the decisive event on Biscayne Bay.

Reports: No IR, surgery for Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn confirmed quarterback Jayden Daniels has no ligament damage in his right elbow and won't need surgery or a stint on injured reserve. An MRI revealed that Daniels does not have damage in the dislocated elbow on his throwing arm, and it's possible he would be ready to return following the Commanders' bye in Week 12.

Women's Top 25 roundup: No. 4 Texas eases past No. 24 Richmond

All-American forward Madison Booker produced 22 points, 12 rebounds, six steals and four assists, leading No. 4 Texas to an 85-56 nonconference win over No. 24 Richmond on Friday in Austin, Texas. Booker sank 10 of 17 field-goal attempts as the Longhorns (2-0) hit 54.7% from the floor overall.

NBA roundup: Heat hammer Hornets behind 53-point quarter

Norman Powell pumped in 25 points as the Miami Heat -- backed by the highest-scoring quarter in the franchise's 38-year history -- defeated the visiting Charlotte Hornets 126-108 on Friday in NBA Cup action. Miami scored 53 points in its record-breaking first quarter -- the second-highest scoring for a first quarter in league history -- shooting 67.7% overall (21 of 31) and 66.7% (10 of 15) on 3-point attempts. The Heat had 13 assists and zero turnovers in the period.

Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh headline AL Silver Slugger winners

Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh headlined the American League's 2025 Silver Slugger Award winners on Friday, with Judge adding a fifth honor to his resume and Raleigh earning his first. The recipients, as voted on by managers and coaches, are recognized as the top hitters at each position, including three outfielders, a designated hitter and a utility player. The group features six first-time recipients across eight clubs. The New York Yankees were named the AL's Offensive Team of the Year for the second time.

NHL roundup: Sharks' Macklin Celebrini, 19, takes league points lead

Macklin Celebrini scored a goal and added an assist on Friday, grabbing sole possession of the league lead in points while carrying the San Jose Sharks to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Winnipeg Jets. Celebrini, 19, boosted his point total to 23 (nine goals, 14 assists). It was his sixth multi-point game of the season.

