Motor racing-Piastri crashes out of Sao Paulo sprint, Norris leads

Norris, one point clear overall, was leading from pole position. The race was halted on lap eight of 24 after the crash at turn three, with Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg and Alpine's Franco Colapinto also spinning off at the same point. Points are awarded to the top eight finishers in the sprint, with Britain's Norris set to extend his advantage over Australian Piastri.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 20:15 IST
Motor racing-Piastri crashes out of Sao Paulo sprint, Norris leads

McLaren's Formula One title contender Oscar Piastri crashed out of Saturday's Sao Paulo sprint race in a blow to his hopes of overhauling championship-leading teammate Lando Norris in the standings. Norris, one point clear overall, was leading from pole position.

The race was halted on lap eight of 24 after the crash at turn three, with Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg and Alpine's Franco Colapinto also spinning off at the same point. Points are awarded to the top eight finishers in the sprint, with Britain's Norris set to extend his advantage over Australian Piastri. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)

