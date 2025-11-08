Assam Rifles Half Marathon on December 14

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 20:21 IST
The fifth edition of the Assam Rifles Half Marathon will be staged on December 14 in Shillong, Meghalaya, the organisers said here on Saturday.

Organised by one of the oldest paramilitary forces in India, the event, which has a prize money of Rs 20 lakh, was first held in 2021 to promote fitness, camaraderie and public engagement through sports.

The fifth edition will feature more than 3000 runners competing in three distances – 5km, 10km and 21km. The 5km Run is open to all while the 10km race allows individuals in six age categories (12-18, 18-30, 30–40 years, 40–50 years, 50–60 years and 60+ years) to participate.

Running enthusiasts in five age groups (18–30 years, 30–40 years, 40–50 years, 50–60 years and 60+ years) can compete in the half marathon.

