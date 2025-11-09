Power boating-Brady's team clinch back-to-back E1 world titles in Miami

Tom Brady's Team Brady sealed a second consecutive E1 World Championship title on Saturday after holding off a late challenge from Rafael Nadal's Team Rafa at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix. British pilot Sam Coleman and Finland's Emma Kimilainen led the all-electric "Championship of the Water" series through a nine-race season spanning four continents, clinching victory in the final race to secure the 2025 crown for seven-times Super Bowl winner Brady's team.

"I couldn't be prouder of Team Brady for bringing home two straight E1 World Championships," Brady said. "Sport is about strength, resilience, and consistency — the same mindset that drives us every single day on the water. Two championships don't just happen. They're earned through relentless effort, total commitment and belief in each other."

Team Brady entered the Miami finale with a narrow points lead over Team Rafa and, after a tense qualifying session, Nadal's team closed the gap to two points. Coleman and Kimilainen then delivered a dominant performance in the final, winning by 15 seconds to secure the title.

"I'm so proud of the team. The calls, the strategies, everything went extremely well today," Kimilainen said. "It was great to show that we've learned from our mistakes earlier in the season and been able to apply them." Second place in Miami confirmed Team Rafa as overall runners-up, with Blue Rising finishing third in the standings ahead of Aoki Racing. Will Smith's Westbrook Racing completed the top five.

E1 founder Alejandro Agag said the Miami race marked a milestone for the young championship. "Congratulations to our incredible 2025 Champions Team Brady who took the title battle right down to the wire," he said.

"Our first U.S. race in Miami is a milestone as E1 continues to gather momentum and win new fans of this dramatic sport." Brady, who became an E1 team owner two years ago, told Reuters ahead of the finale that the series' growth had reinforced his commitment.

"It's fun to see the team spirit of it all, and I'm excited that we're on top," he said.

