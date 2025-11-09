Verstappen to start Brazilian Grand Prix from pit lane after car changes
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will start Sundays Brazilian Grand Prix from the pit lane after his team made changes to his car and fitted it with a new engine, exceeding his allowance.Red Bull confirmed the changes after its mechanics were seen working on Verstappens car Saturday night. Where we are starting, that is not going to work.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix from the pit lane after his team made changes to his car and fitted it with a new engine, exceeding his allowance.
Red Bull confirmed the changes after its mechanics were seen working on Verstappen's car Saturday night. The Dutchman, who still has a distant shot at winning the drivers' championship for the fifth time in his career, finished qualifying in 16th position.
Championship leader Lando Norris has a 39-point advantage over Verstappen and is nine points ahead of his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. Norris will start from pole position and Piastri from 4th place.
On Saturday, Verstappen appeared to give up on any hopes of winning the title.
"I can forget about that," Verstappen said when asked about his title chances. "Where we are starting, that is not going to work."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Motor racing-Verstappen to start from pitlane in Sao Paulo
Motor racing-Piastri says he can still be champion despite Sao Paulo setbacks
Motor racing-Verstappen writes off title chances after Sao Paulo qualifying
UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Norris nine points clear after Piastri crashes in Sao Paulo sprint
Motor racing-Norris on pole in Sao Paulo with Piastri fourth