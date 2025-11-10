Left Menu

Motor racing-Norris wins in Brazil to go 24 points clear at top

George Russell was fourth for Mercedes, who consolidated second place overall in a constructors' championship already won by McLaren.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 00:12 IST
Motor racing-Norris wins in Brazil to go 24 points clear at top

McLaren's Lando Norris won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to stretch his Formula One lead to 24 points on Sunday after teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri picked up a penalty for causing a collision and finished fifth. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli hung on for a career-best second place with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third after starting from the pitlane, another astonishing performance from the four times world champion who won from 17th on the grid last year.

Australian Piastri, who started fourth at Interlagos with sprint winner Norris on pole, had to serve a 10-second penalty for an early clash with Antonelli that put Ferrari's Charles Leclerc out of the race. George Russell was fourth for Mercedes, who consolidated second place overall in a constructors' championship already won by McLaren. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa calls Trump’s decision to boycott G20 Summit 'imperialist'

South Africa calls Trump’s decision to boycott G20 Summit 'imperialist'

 South Africa
2
Belgium's Liege airport resumes operations after drone sighting Sunday evening

Belgium's Liege airport resumes operations after drone sighting Sunday eveni...

 Belgium
3
Soccer-Wolfsburg sack coach Simonis after 10 league matches

Soccer-Wolfsburg sack coach Simonis after 10 league matches

 Germany
4
Unidentified gunmen kill a policeman inside mosque in Pak's KPK

Unidentified gunmen kill a policeman inside mosque in Pak's KPK

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025