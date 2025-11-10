Left Menu

Rain washes out the 4th T20 between New Zealand and the West Indies

PTI | Nelson | Updated: 10-11-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 09:21 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Rain washed out the fourth Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and the West Indies on Monday, leaving the home team with a 2-1 series lead and one match remaining.

West Indies won the first match by seven runs, New Zealand won the second by three runs and the third on Sunday by nine runs.

New Zealand won the toss at Saxton Oval Monday and chose to field. Only 6.3 overs had been bowled when the rain set in with the West Indies at 38-1.

The last match of the series will be played at University Oval, Dunedin on Thursday.

