Mohammed Shami's Uncertain Cricketing Future: Will He Bowl Again for India?

Mohammed Shami's future in Indian cricket looks uncertain as he grapples with fitness issues and falling out of favor with selectors. Despite his past contributions, his prospects for playing Test or ODI cricket appear dim. Selectors have reached out, but communication gaps persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mohammed Shami, once a stalwart of India's pace attack, faces an uncertain future in national cricket. Having played 197 internationals, his participation in upcoming matches looks improbable, primarily due to lingering fitness concerns and his recent absence from selectors' choices.

Despite a return to form in domestic cricket, Shami has been sidelined by younger talents like Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep in Test and T20I formats. While ODI offers a potential gateway, the prospect of a 37-year-old competing in the 2027 World Cup, with his injury-prone history, raises skepticism.

Communication with national selectors has been ambiguous, with mixed messages on his readiness and fitness. As Shami prepares for domestic tournaments, whether he can reclaim his place in the national team remains uncertain, contingent upon his performance and health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

