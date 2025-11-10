ADT10 League: Elevating Cricket under Esteemed Patronage

The Abu Dhabi T10 (ADT10) League has announced His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan as its Supreme Patron, marking a significant moment for the league. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing formats in cricket, ADT10 bolsters Abu Dhabi's standing on the global sporting stage.

With a viewership surpassing 400 million globally, ADT10 has emerged as a preeminent international cricket event, attracting elite talent and captivating audiences with its dynamic matches. Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman, emphasized the league's commitment to innovation and excellence, expressing gratitude for Sheikh Mohammed's support, which propels the league towards setting new standards in the sport.

The patronage underscores the tournament's pivotal role in fortifying Abu Dhabi's reputation as a hub for prestigious events. As sport enthusiasts gear up for the 2025 season, ADT10 promises thrilling competition and cultural significance, drawing global participation and raising interest worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)