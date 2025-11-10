Left Menu

ADT10 League: Elevating Cricket under Esteemed Patronage

The Abu Dhabi T10 (ADT10) League, under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, continues to enhance its global presence. With 400 million viewers, the league is a major international event showcasing top cricket talent and offering exceptional entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:13 IST
ADT10 League: Elevating Cricket under Esteemed Patronage
T10 Global kicks of from November 18 (Photo/Abu Dhabi T10). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Abu Dhabi T10 (ADT10) League has announced His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan as its Supreme Patron, marking a significant moment for the league. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing formats in cricket, ADT10 bolsters Abu Dhabi's standing on the global sporting stage.

With a viewership surpassing 400 million globally, ADT10 has emerged as a preeminent international cricket event, attracting elite talent and captivating audiences with its dynamic matches. Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman, emphasized the league's commitment to innovation and excellence, expressing gratitude for Sheikh Mohammed's support, which propels the league towards setting new standards in the sport.

The patronage underscores the tournament's pivotal role in fortifying Abu Dhabi's reputation as a hub for prestigious events. As sport enthusiasts gear up for the 2025 season, ADT10 promises thrilling competition and cultural significance, drawing global participation and raising interest worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escapade Ends: iPhone 15 Theft Suspect Nabbed After Elusive Run

Escapade Ends: iPhone 15 Theft Suspect Nabbed After Elusive Run

 India
2
South Korea's Political Storm: Yoon Suk Yeol's Drone Controversy

South Korea's Political Storm: Yoon Suk Yeol's Drone Controversy

 South Korea
3
Family Tragedy Unfolds in West Godavari

Family Tragedy Unfolds in West Godavari

 India
4
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Greenlights Key Projects and Schemes

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Greenlights Key Projects and Schemes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025