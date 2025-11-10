Left Menu

Sourav Ganguly Partners with AI Platform Kabuni to Revolutionize Cricket Coaching

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has become the Global Brand Ambassador for Kabuni, a UK-based AI cricket coaching platform. Kabuni utilizes advanced technology to offer personalized cricket coaching and seeks to expand into other sports. The platform aims to inspire a billion Indians toward healthier lifestyles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:01 IST
  • India

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has taken on a new role as the Global Brand Ambassador for Kabuni, a UK-based AI cricket coaching platform. The platform leverages decades of cricket data and player movements, combined with innovative coaching knowledge, to provide personalized and data-driven coaching experiences.

Kabuni's advanced AI breaks down every cricket movement into measurable insights, offering real-time feedback through video, image, text, and voice. This unique approach, initially reserved for professionals, is now accessible to all, enhancing learning speed, quality, and overall health.

Starting with cricket, Kabuni plans to extend its reach to include tennis, golf, badminton, and more. In alignment with India's Fit India movement and future sporting events, Kabuni aims to encourage a healthier lifestyle for one billion Indians over the next decade, pledging one percent of Indian revenue to grassroots sports initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

