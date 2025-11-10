Left Menu

Pickleball Fever: Indian Nationals Kick Off in Bengaluru

The inaugural Indian Pickleball Nationals will take place in Bengaluru from November 13-16. Hosted by the Karnataka Pickleball Association, the event features over 1,200 participants from 20 states in various categories. Efforts aim to boost the sport's popularity and reach, particularly in schools across Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:19 IST
The inaugural Indian Pickleball Nationals are set to commence in Bengaluru from November 13 to 16, as announced by The Sports School on Monday. This much-anticipated event, organized by the Karnataka Pickleball Association (KPA), is a significant step for the sport in India.

Drawing over 1,200 participants from more than 20 states, this event will showcase competitions in various age and skill categories, ranging from Under-12 to over-70. Competitions will include men's, women's, and mixed formats, making it an all-encompassing event for pickleball enthusiasts.

Shree Harsha, President of KPA, emphasized the sport's rapid growth globally, citing the Indian government's recognition as a crucial factor. Initiatives like coaching clinics, business meets, and the 'Mission One Million' programme aim to bolster the sport's momentum, especially in Karnataka's educational institutions.

