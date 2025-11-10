Gautam Gambhir Criticizes Celebrating Individual Success Amid Series Loss

In the wake of India's recent ODI series defeat to Australia, head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed a critical stance on celebrating individual performances that come during a losing cause.

Speaking to 'bcci.tv', Gambhir stressed the importance of keeping the bigger picture in mind, despite standout performances from players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who both made notable contributions in competitive matches after returning from the IPL.

Gambhir emphasized that while individual achievements are commendable, the priority should always be on collective victories. He asserted that a series loss should never be celebrated, highlighting the responsibility to focus on national success rather than individual accolades.

(With inputs from agencies.)