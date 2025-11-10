Left Menu

Apollo Sports Capital Scores Major Stake in Atletico Madrid

Apollo Sports Capital has sealed a deal to become the main shareholder of Atletico Madrid, valuing the club at over 2.5 billion euros. The current leadership will remain in place, and the transaction is expected to close in early 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:32 IST
Apollo Sports Capital Scores Major Stake in Atletico Madrid
  • Spain

U.S.-based Apollo Sports Capital has acquired a majority stake in Atletico Madrid, one of Spain's top football clubs, the club revealed on Monday without divulging financial specifics. A source familiar with the deal values the entire club at about 2.5 billion euros, equivalent to $2.92 billion.

This acquisition further highlights the trend of private equity firms investing in sports due to stable revenue potential. Atletico Madrid's CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin and President Enrique Cerezo will maintain their positions and shares as the acquisition is projected to conclude in the first quarter of 2026.

Insiders told Reuters in September that Apollo sought control by buying stakes from Gil Marin, Cerezo, and potentially the investment fund Ares Management. Legal advisement was provided by A&O Shearman for Apollo, while ECIJA represented Gil Marin and Cerezo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

