Lionel Messi: Longing for a Camp Nou Return

Lionel Messi has revealed his longing to return to Barcelona's iconic Camp Nou, highlighting his affection for the club where he spent 21 illustrious years of his career. At 38, the legendary Argentine reminisces about his time at Barca, expressing a deep-rooted connection to the club.

Messi, currently with Inter Miami after a stint at Paris St Germain, left Barcelona in 2021 when the club found itself unable to retain him financially. During his years with Barca, Messi achieved monumental success, securing 10 LaLiga titles, four Champions League victories, and three Club World Cups.

The Camp Nou was recently reopened after 895 days, following comprehensive renovations. In an Instagram post, Messi shared his heartfelt wish to return to Barcelona, not merely for a farewell match but to reconnect with the place that holds significant personal and professional memories. Barcelona, acknowledging Messi's sentiments, reaffirmed that he is always welcome home.