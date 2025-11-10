Mainz Fans' Shocking Attack on Police Officer

Mainz football club has expressed its dismay after a group of its fans assaulted a police officer who was escorting them to a match at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The attack occurred at Mainz' main train station, leaving the officer injured, according to the club's statement on Monday. Police apprehended the attackers, with eight people reportedly involved.

In response, Mainz strongly condemned the violence, wishing the injured officer well and vowing to take disciplinary action against those responsible. The incident overshadowed Mainz's 1-0 loss to Frankfurt, marking their seventh defeat in 10 games.

(With inputs from agencies.)