Infant Rescued After Being Sold by Parents Due to Financial Strain

A month-old infant was saved by authorities in Medak district after being allegedly sold by his parents to a childless couple for Rs 1.5 lakh. The transaction, borne out of financial hardship, involved six people, including two intermediaries.

The incident surfaced when the baby's mother ceased her visits to the Anganwadi centre, prompting an inquiry by a local teacher. The couple, originally from Lingasanipally Thanda, vacated their home under suspicious circumstances.

Acting on a tip, police were alerted and managed to identify the parents near Chegunta bus stop. They confessed to selling their son, which led to an eventual rescue operation conducted by authorities. The baby is now under the care of the 'Sakhi Centre'.

