Left Menu

Infant Rescued After Being Sold by Parents Due to Financial Strain

A month-old baby boy was rescued after being allegedly sold by his parents in Medak district to a childless couple for Rs 1.5 lakh. Six individuals, including the parents and mediators, were implicated. The baby's sale, linked to financial difficulties, came to light when the mother stopped visiting a local Anganwadi centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:56 IST
Infant Rescued After Being Sold by Parents Due to Financial Strain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A month-old infant was saved by authorities in Medak district after being allegedly sold by his parents to a childless couple for Rs 1.5 lakh. The transaction, borne out of financial hardship, involved six people, including two intermediaries.

The incident surfaced when the baby's mother ceased her visits to the Anganwadi centre, prompting an inquiry by a local teacher. The couple, originally from Lingasanipally Thanda, vacated their home under suspicious circumstances.

Acting on a tip, police were alerted and managed to identify the parents near Chegunta bus stop. They confessed to selling their son, which led to an eventual rescue operation conducted by authorities. The baby is now under the care of the 'Sakhi Centre'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street's Resilience: Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street's Resilience: Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz Oil Shipments

Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz Oil Shipments

 Global
3
Operation Epic Fury: Unveiling the Human Costs of Conflict

Operation Epic Fury: Unveiling the Human Costs of Conflict

 Global
4
Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026