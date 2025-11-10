Nine-Year-Old Trailblazer: Arshi Gupta's Historical Victory in Karting

In a historic achievement, nine-year-old Arshi Gupta from Delhi Public School, Faridabad, became the first female racer to win the National Karting Championship. Competing in the Micro Max class in a mixed grid, Arshi claimed the title at the 2025 FMSCI Indian Rotax Max National Karting Championship held at the Meco Kartopia circuit in Bengaluru.

Born in Faridabad on October 18, 2016, and racing under Leapfrog Racing, Arshi has exploded onto the competitive scene. Her breakthrough came earlier this season with a stunning Round 3 victory at the Madras International Karting Arena on August 31, where she showcased her skills on the FIA-homologated track at Irungattukottai. Arshi further cemented her reputation with a double win at Coimbatore.

Her remarkable poise and precision were evident in the final round, where she won both the Pre-Final and the Final in the Micro Max class (8 to 12 years category), securing the National crown. This victory makes her the first girl in the history of the Indian Rotax series to win such a title, marking a significant milestone for female racers in India. Arshi began her National karting journey in early 2024 with the Meritus Cup before progressing to the Rotax Nationals, quickly becoming the youngest female to achieve a National Karting License in India. In September 2025, she represented Team India at the Asia Pacific Motorsports Championships in Sri Lanka, finishing fourth in the Karting Sprint event.