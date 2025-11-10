Left Menu

Nine-Year-Old Trailblazer: Arshi Gupta's Historical Victory in Karting

Arshi Gupta, a nine-year-old from Delhi, has set a record as the first female racer to win the National Karting Championship. Competing in the Micro Max category, she emerged victorious at the Meco Kartopia circuit, making history in the 21-year Indian Rotax series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:41 IST
Nine-Year-Old Trailblazer: Arshi Gupta's Historical Victory in Karting
Arshi Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic achievement, nine-year-old Arshi Gupta from Delhi Public School, Faridabad, became the first female racer to win the National Karting Championship. Competing in the Micro Max class in a mixed grid, Arshi claimed the title at the 2025 FMSCI Indian Rotax Max National Karting Championship held at the Meco Kartopia circuit in Bengaluru.

Born in Faridabad on October 18, 2016, and racing under Leapfrog Racing, Arshi has exploded onto the competitive scene. Her breakthrough came earlier this season with a stunning Round 3 victory at the Madras International Karting Arena on August 31, where she showcased her skills on the FIA-homologated track at Irungattukottai. Arshi further cemented her reputation with a double win at Coimbatore.

Her remarkable poise and precision were evident in the final round, where she won both the Pre-Final and the Final in the Micro Max class (8 to 12 years category), securing the National crown. This victory makes her the first girl in the history of the Indian Rotax series to win such a title, marking a significant milestone for female racers in India. Arshi began her National karting journey in early 2024 with the Meritus Cup before progressing to the Rotax Nationals, quickly becoming the youngest female to achieve a National Karting License in India. In September 2025, she represented Team India at the Asia Pacific Motorsports Championships in Sri Lanka, finishing fourth in the Karting Sprint event.

TRENDING

1
Former Minister Faces Arrest in $14.86 Million Fraud Case

Former Minister Faces Arrest in $14.86 Million Fraud Case

 Nigeria
2
Tragedy at Red Fort: Leaders Express Grief and Call for Investigation

Tragedy at Red Fort: Leaders Express Grief and Call for Investigation

 India
3
Key Contests and Security Tightened Ahead of Bihar's Crucial Second Polling Phase

Key Contests and Security Tightened Ahead of Bihar's Crucial Second Polling ...

 India
4
Warren Buffett Endorses Successor Greg Abel as New Berkshire Hathaway CEO

Warren Buffett Endorses Successor Greg Abel as New Berkshire Hathaway CEO

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025