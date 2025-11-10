Ferrari's Struggles: Executive Urges Hamilton and Leclerc to Prioritize Racing
Ferrari's executive chairman, John Elkann, has urged Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to focus more on racing and less on distractions after a disappointing showing at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Ferrari's standing has slipped, with both drivers failing to secure wins this season, adding pressure for upcoming races.
- Country:
- Italy
John Elkann, Ferrari's executive chairman, has cautioned drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to concentrate on their driving rather than speaking out after their disappointing performance at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Both drivers failed to finish, further dragging Ferrari down the constructors' standings.
Hamilton's criticism of his team throughout the season culminated in him describing the recent weekend's performance as a 'nightmare.' Leclerc echoed similar sentiments, labeling his vehicle as 'very slow' following sprint qualifying issues. Hamilton's car suffered damage during the race, while Leclerc was involved in a collision with Oscar Piastri and Kimi Antonelli.
Elkann highlighted Ferrari's improvement in mechanics, citing pole positions and efficient pit stops this season despite overall frustrations. With races in Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi left, Elkann believes finishing second in the standings is still attainable, with Ferrari closely trailing Mercedes and Red Bull.
ALSO READ
Sauber''s Bortoleto gives Brazilian fans hope of winning in F1 again
Norris wins Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race, widens lead over Piastri to 9 points
Lando Norris Takes Pole in Sao Paulo, Extends F1 Championship Lead
Sauber''s Bortoleto gives Brazilian fans hope of winning in F1 again
Lando Norris Leads the Charge at Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint