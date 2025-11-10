Ferrari's Struggles: Executive Urges Hamilton and Leclerc to Prioritize Racing

John Elkann, Ferrari's executive chairman, has cautioned drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to concentrate on their driving rather than speaking out after their disappointing performance at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Both drivers failed to finish, further dragging Ferrari down the constructors' standings.

Hamilton's criticism of his team throughout the season culminated in him describing the recent weekend's performance as a 'nightmare.' Leclerc echoed similar sentiments, labeling his vehicle as 'very slow' following sprint qualifying issues. Hamilton's car suffered damage during the race, while Leclerc was involved in a collision with Oscar Piastri and Kimi Antonelli.

Elkann highlighted Ferrari's improvement in mechanics, citing pole positions and efficient pit stops this season despite overall frustrations. With races in Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi left, Elkann believes finishing second in the standings is still attainable, with Ferrari closely trailing Mercedes and Red Bull.