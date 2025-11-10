De Ligt's Comeback Kick: Dutch Confidence Boost

Matthijs de Ligt's return to the Netherlands squad comes after standout performances for Manchester United, a decision Dutch coach Ronald Koeman announced on Monday. De Ligt steps in for Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij, who was dropped for the World Cup qualifying matches against Poland and Lithuania.

The Netherlands, sitting three points above Poland with a superior goal difference, can qualify for the finals with a win in Warsaw. If unsuccessful, they have a chance to secure their berth in Amsterdam against Lithuania on Monday.

Koeman explained his choice to recall De Ligt was partly due to his recent form and playing time, pointing out he had overcome a challenging period. Meanwhile, he praised Nathan Ake for providing balance as a left-footed defender amidst primarily right-footed options in the squad, citing Ake's leadership and reliability as valuable assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)