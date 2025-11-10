Newman Nyamhuri Steps Up: Zimbabwe's Squad Update for T20I Tri-Series in Pakistan
Zimbabwe announces the inclusion of uncapped quick Newman Nyamhuri in their 15-member squad for the T20I tri-series in Pakistan, replacing injured Blessing Muzarabani. The series, featuring Sri Lanka, serves as preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year. Sikandar Raza continues as captain with seasoned players in the lineup.
Uncapped bowler Newman Nyamhuri has been selected to replace injured pacer Blessing Muzarabani in Zimbabwe's squad for the forthcoming T20I tri-series in Pakistan. The series also features Sri Lanka and is seen as crucial preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup scheduled for next year in India and Sri Lanka, reported the ICC.
This squad announcement showcases only one change from the team that contested against Afghanistan in Zimbabwe. Muzarabani, sidelined due to a back injury, has been replaced by Nyamhuri. The squad, led by Sikandar Raza, will include experienced players like Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, and the returning veteran Brendan Taylor.
Zimbabwe is set to face host nation Pakistan in the series opener on November 17 in Rawalpindi. The series marks a significant step as the team gears up for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe had secured their berth in the tournament following an undefeated performance at the T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Qualifier.
(With inputs from agencies.)
