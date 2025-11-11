Left Menu

Ferrari's Formula 1 Turmoil: Hamilton and Leclerc Urged to Focus

Ferrari executive chairman John Elkann has urged Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to concentrate on driving rather than criticizing following their exit from the Brazilian Grand Prix. The incident pushed Ferrari down to fourth place in the Constructors' standings, with Hamilton and Leclerc still winless this season.

Ferrari's executive chairman, John Elkann, has issued a stern warning to drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc after their premature exit from the Brazilian Grand Prix. Elkann stated they should focus more on driving and less on public critiques.

With Ferrari's position slipping to fourth in the Formula 1 Constructors' standings, the pressure mounts on Hamilton and Leclerc, who have not yet secured a win this season. The weekend's race was labeled by Hamilton as 'a nightmare,' compounding a year of frustration and mechanical challenges.

Despite the setbacks, Elkann highlighted the mechanics' accomplishments in securing pole positions and efficient pit stops as evidence of the car's improvement. He remains hopeful for the remaining races in Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi, where Ferrari aims to close the gap in the standings.

