Atalanta Coach Shake-Up Amid Disappointing Serie A Run
Atalanta has sacked coach Ivan Juric after a poor start to the Serie A season, leaving the team in 13th place. Raffaele Palladino is expected to take over. This decision marks the fourth coaching change in Serie A this season following similar moves at Juventus, Genoa and Fiorentina.
Atalanta's decision to sack Ivan Juric as head coach reflects a turbulent start to their Serie A campaign.
Juric's termination comes amid a seven-match winless streak that has left the Bergamo club in 13th place, trailing leaders Inter Milan and Roma by 11 points.
Raffaele Palladino, a former Monza and Fiorentina coach, is anticipated to step in, marking the fourth coaching shift in Serie A this season.
