Atalanta Coach Shake-Up Amid Disappointing Serie A Run

Atalanta's decision to sack Ivan Juric as head coach reflects a turbulent start to their Serie A campaign.

Juric's termination comes amid a seven-match winless streak that has left the Bergamo club in 13th place, trailing leaders Inter Milan and Roma by 11 points.

Raffaele Palladino, a former Monza and Fiorentina coach, is anticipated to step in, marking the fourth coaching shift in Serie A this season.