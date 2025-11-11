Left Menu

Cricket Goes Stateside: Mayor's New World T20 Debuts in America

The Mayor's New World T20 tournament, set to unfold in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from November 8-16, 2025, marks a pivotal moment for cricket in the U.S. Featuring four dynamic teams and guided by Ambassador Sir Vivian Richards, the event aims to solidify America as a cricket powerhouse.

Vivian Richards (Photo/Mayor's New World T20) . Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

The world of cricket is set for a major shift as the United States hosts the inaugural Mayor's New World T20, scheduled to take place from November 8 to 16, 2025, at Florida's Broward County Stadium. This landmark event promises a thrilling convergence of global cricket talent and a significant boost for the sport in North America.

Cornerstone teams like the Florida Hurricanes, New York Cavaliers, California Steelers, and Chicago Raiders will infuse the competition with a mix of seasoned international stars and emerging domestic players. Distinguished cricket figures such as Denesh Ramdin, Tino Best, Dwayne Smith, among others, will take center stage. Adding legendary flair, Sir Vivian Richards will champion the league as the official ambassador, reinforcing the tournament's ambitions.

With a compelling schedule set, including the Grand Final on November 16, the league aims to capture the imaginations of American sports fans. Organisers highlight the event as a defining moment for cricket's expansion, with Florida at the vanguard of this new sporting era in the U.S., bolstered further by the expertise of cricket icon Sir Vivian Richards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

