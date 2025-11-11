Left Menu

India vs South Africa: A High-Stakes Clash at Eden Gardens

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly highlights the challenging nature of South Africa's upcoming Test tour against India. The first match, set to start in Kolkata, promises a tough encounter as India displays formidable performances both at home and abroad. High-quality cricket is expected at Eden Gardens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:27 IST
India vs South Africa: A High-Stakes Clash at Eden Gardens
Sourav Ganguly.(File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has emphasized the formidable challenge awaiting the South African cricket team as they embark on their Test series against India. The reigning World Test Championship (WTC) champions will face India in their home conditions, commencing with the first Test match on Friday at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens.

Ganguly, speaking on JioStar, observed, "It's going to be a tough tour for South Africa. Playing against India in India is never easy. India is a very strong side in the subcontinent, and they are a strong team even overseas these days. I'm really looking forward to the Test at Eden Gardens. South Africa is a good side, so it should be a high-quality contest."

Led by Shubman Gill, the Indian squad gears up after a successful WTC campaign in England and a home series win against the West Indies. South Africa, captained by Temba Bavuma, arrives following a competitive 1-1 series draw in Pakistan. The Test series will proceed to Guwahati for the second match, transitioning into a three-match ODI series and wrapping up with a five-match T20I series, serving as crucial preparation ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EaseMyTrip Unwraps Exclusive Travel Deals for Christmas and New Year

EaseMyTrip Unwraps Exclusive Travel Deals for Christmas and New Year

 India
2
Nagaland Leads in Regional Anti-Narcotics Effort and Police Recruitment Reforms

Nagaland Leads in Regional Anti-Narcotics Effort and Police Recruitment Refo...

 India
3
Crisis in Chile: Humboldt Penguins Face Extinction

Crisis in Chile: Humboldt Penguins Face Extinction

 Global
4
Angola Visit Interrupted: President Murmu Inquires About Delhi Blast

Angola Visit Interrupted: President Murmu Inquires About Delhi Blast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025