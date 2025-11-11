India vs South Africa: A High-Stakes Clash at Eden Gardens

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has emphasized the formidable challenge awaiting the South African cricket team as they embark on their Test series against India. The reigning World Test Championship (WTC) champions will face India in their home conditions, commencing with the first Test match on Friday at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens.

Ganguly, speaking on JioStar, observed, "It's going to be a tough tour for South Africa. Playing against India in India is never easy. India is a very strong side in the subcontinent, and they are a strong team even overseas these days. I'm really looking forward to the Test at Eden Gardens. South Africa is a good side, so it should be a high-quality contest."

Led by Shubman Gill, the Indian squad gears up after a successful WTC campaign in England and a home series win against the West Indies. South Africa, captained by Temba Bavuma, arrives following a competitive 1-1 series draw in Pakistan. The Test series will proceed to Guwahati for the second match, transitioning into a three-match ODI series and wrapping up with a five-match T20I series, serving as crucial preparation ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)