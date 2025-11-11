Left Menu

Desperation Grows: Indian Footballers Plea to Save ISL Season

India's top football players have issued a desperate plea to kick-start the stalled Indian Super League season, citing frustration with the lack of progress. The All India Football Federation failed to attract a commercial partner, raising doubts about the league's viability. The football community anxiously awaits a resolution.

Updated: 11-11-2025 14:36 IST
  • India

In a dramatic appeal on Tuesday, India's leading football players issued a joint statement urging administrators to resume the stalled Indian Super League (ISL) season, citing mounting 'desperation' in the face of silence and inaction.

The plea followed the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) announcement last week that it had not received any bids for the ISL's commercial rights after a Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking a 15-year partnership. With coaches, fans, and players in limbo, football stars like Sandesh Jhingan, Sunil Chhetri, and Gurpreet Walia called for urgent action to revive the league.

The AIFF now faces intensified scrutiny over securing a new commercial framework for the ISL, a cornerstone of Indian football's future aspirations. The recent failure to secure new partners reveals growing concerns about the league's financial viability and strategic direction.

