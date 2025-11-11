Desperation Grows: Indian Footballers Plea to Save ISL Season

In a dramatic appeal on Tuesday, India's leading football players issued a joint statement urging administrators to resume the stalled Indian Super League (ISL) season, citing mounting 'desperation' in the face of silence and inaction.

The plea followed the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) announcement last week that it had not received any bids for the ISL's commercial rights after a Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking a 15-year partnership. With coaches, fans, and players in limbo, football stars like Sandesh Jhingan, Sunil Chhetri, and Gurpreet Walia called for urgent action to revive the league.

The AIFF now faces intensified scrutiny over securing a new commercial framework for the ISL, a cornerstone of Indian football's future aspirations. The recent failure to secure new partners reveals growing concerns about the league's financial viability and strategic direction.

