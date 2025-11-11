Shubman Gill Gears Up for Rigorous Test, Spotlight on India's Top Order

Shubman Gill, captain of India's Test cricket team, spent significant time fine-tuning his technique in the nets, preparing for the upcoming series against South Africa. After recent struggles in white-ball cricket, Gill seeks to regain his rhythm in the more demanding red-ball format.

The Proteas, arriving on the back of a drawn series in Pakistan, present a formidable challenge with their balanced pace and spin attack. While Gill sharpens his skills, the Indian team management faces questions about the No. 3 batting position, where Sai Sudharsan is a contender.

After hours of practice, the team's think tank, including head coach Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel, inspected the pitch conditions, expressing some concerns over the surface. With a competitive series on the horizon, both teams aim to leverage their strengths effectively.

