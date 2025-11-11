Left Menu

Shubman Gill Gears Up for Rigorous Test, Spotlight on India's Top Order

India's Test captain Shubman Gill sharpens his skills in the nets ahead of a challenging series against South Africa. Gill aims to find form after recent white-ball struggles. Meanwhile, questions about India's No. 3 position persist, with Sai Sudharsan vying for the spot amid rising competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:57 IST
Shubman Gill Gears Up for Rigorous Test, Spotlight on India's Top Order
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

Shubman Gill, captain of India's Test cricket team, spent significant time fine-tuning his technique in the nets, preparing for the upcoming series against South Africa. After recent struggles in white-ball cricket, Gill seeks to regain his rhythm in the more demanding red-ball format.

The Proteas, arriving on the back of a drawn series in Pakistan, present a formidable challenge with their balanced pace and spin attack. While Gill sharpens his skills, the Indian team management faces questions about the No. 3 batting position, where Sai Sudharsan is a contender.

After hours of practice, the team's think tank, including head coach Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel, inspected the pitch conditions, expressing some concerns over the surface. With a competitive series on the horizon, both teams aim to leverage their strengths effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EaseMyTrip Unwraps Exclusive Travel Deals for Christmas and New Year

EaseMyTrip Unwraps Exclusive Travel Deals for Christmas and New Year

 India
2
Nagaland Leads in Regional Anti-Narcotics Effort and Police Recruitment Reforms

Nagaland Leads in Regional Anti-Narcotics Effort and Police Recruitment Refo...

 India
3
Crisis in Chile: Humboldt Penguins Face Extinction

Crisis in Chile: Humboldt Penguins Face Extinction

 Global
4
Angola Visit Interrupted: President Murmu Inquires About Delhi Blast

Angola Visit Interrupted: President Murmu Inquires About Delhi Blast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025