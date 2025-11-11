Left Menu

Turkish Football Scandal: Over 1,000 Players Suspended Amid Betting Allegations

The Turkish Football Federation has suspended over 1,000 players, including national team defender Eren Elmali, amid a betting scandal. The scandal has seen third- and fourth-tier divisions shut down, and more than 150 referees implicated. Turkish soccer is aiming to restore its integrity.

  • Turkey

In a major shakeup, the Turkish Football Federation has suspended more than 1,000 players as part of a growing betting scandal. Among those suspended is national team defender Eren Elmali, who has been a regular in the Champions League representing Galatasaray this season.

Elmali has issued a statement addressing his involvement, revealing that he placed a bet on a game around five years ago, which did not involve his own team. Elmali, alongside teammate Metehan Baltaci, is one of the 1,024 players listed by the federation and referred to a disciplinary commission.

The scandal has rattled Turkish soccer, affecting lower-tier divisions which have been paused for two weeks. However, the Super League and second-tier competitions continue. Investigations have revealed alleged widespread betting by more than 150 referees on games. The federation's president has vowed to cleanse Turkish football and restore its lost prestige.

