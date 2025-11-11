Turkish Football Scandal: Over 1,000 Players Suspended Amid Betting Allegations

In a major shakeup, the Turkish Football Federation has suspended more than 1,000 players as part of a growing betting scandal. Among those suspended is national team defender Eren Elmali, who has been a regular in the Champions League representing Galatasaray this season.

Elmali has issued a statement addressing his involvement, revealing that he placed a bet on a game around five years ago, which did not involve his own team. Elmali, alongside teammate Metehan Baltaci, is one of the 1,024 players listed by the federation and referred to a disciplinary commission.

The scandal has rattled Turkish soccer, affecting lower-tier divisions which have been paused for two weeks. However, the Super League and second-tier competitions continue. Investigations have revealed alleged widespread betting by more than 150 referees on games. The federation's president has vowed to cleanse Turkish football and restore its lost prestige.

(With inputs from agencies.)