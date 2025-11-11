Left Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo's Retirement Countdown and His Son's Rising Legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted at retiring in 'one or two years,' after extending his contract with Al-Nassr until 2027. Targeting a 2026 World Cup swansong, Ronaldo speaks on his football legacy and his son Cristiano Jr. pursuing his own path in football, free from paternal pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:42 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo's Retirement Countdown and His Son's Rising Legacy
Cristiano Ronaldo

On Tuesday, global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about his retirement plans, suggesting he might bid farewell to the sport in 'one or two years.' Despite signing with Al-Nassr until 2027, the 40-year-old Portuguese star is eyeing the 2026 World Cup for his grand exit from the international stage.

At a Saudi-held summit, Ronaldo humorously denied plans to retire in a decade, emphasizing how much he still enjoys football. With over 950 career goals, he acknowledges the fleeting nature of his career but remains focused on his performance and legacy – both at club level and the international arena with Portugal.

Ronaldo also spoke about his son, Cristiano Jr., who is following in his footsteps by playing for Portugal's Under-16 team. Ronaldo expressed his desire for his son to carve his own path, even if it means pursuing endeavors outside football, supporting his happiness above all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Mobilizes Agencies in Delhi Blast Terror Hunt

Amit Shah Mobilizes Agencies in Delhi Blast Terror Hunt

 India
2
Delhi Blast Sparks Security Scrutiny Amid Terror Probe

Delhi Blast Sparks Security Scrutiny Amid Terror Probe

 India
3
Stability on the Horizon: Wall Street Awaits Government Reopening Amid Tech Resurgence

Stability on the Horizon: Wall Street Awaits Government Reopening Amid Tech ...

 Global
4
Highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 pc provisionally recorded at close of polling in second phase of Bihar assembly elections: Officials.

Highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 pc provisionally recorded at close of po...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025