Cristiano Ronaldo's Retirement Countdown and His Son's Rising Legacy

On Tuesday, global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about his retirement plans, suggesting he might bid farewell to the sport in 'one or two years.' Despite signing with Al-Nassr until 2027, the 40-year-old Portuguese star is eyeing the 2026 World Cup for his grand exit from the international stage.

At a Saudi-held summit, Ronaldo humorously denied plans to retire in a decade, emphasizing how much he still enjoys football. With over 950 career goals, he acknowledges the fleeting nature of his career but remains focused on his performance and legacy – both at club level and the international arena with Portugal.

Ronaldo also spoke about his son, Cristiano Jr., who is following in his footsteps by playing for Portugal's Under-16 team. Ronaldo expressed his desire for his son to carve his own path, even if it means pursuing endeavors outside football, supporting his happiness above all.

(With inputs from agencies.)