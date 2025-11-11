Controversy Over Lamine Yamal's Withdrawal from Spain's Squad
Lamine Yamal, an 18-year-old Barcelona winger, has been released from Spain's squad due to a groin injury. The Spanish federation criticized the lack of communication regarding his treatment. Yamal has been an instrumental player, contributing significantly to Barcelona's success this season.
Lamine Yamal was released from Spain's national squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey, following treatment for a groin injury. The decision led to criticism from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) over the handling of his medical procedure.
Yamal, who underwent a radiofrequency operation, was reportedly treated without prior notification to the national team's medical staff. This lapse in communication was highlighted by RFEF as a point of contention, especially as they prioritized the player's health and wellbeing.
The winger, a key figure for Barcelona with an impressive 11-match record this season, was advised to rest for 7-10 days. Spain, leading Group E, are set to face Georgia and Turkey in the future matches.