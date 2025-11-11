Controversy Over Lamine Yamal's Withdrawal from Spain's Squad

Lamine Yamal was released from Spain's national squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey, following treatment for a groin injury. The decision led to criticism from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) over the handling of his medical procedure.

Yamal, who underwent a radiofrequency operation, was reportedly treated without prior notification to the national team's medical staff. This lapse in communication was highlighted by RFEF as a point of contention, especially as they prioritized the player's health and wellbeing.

The winger, a key figure for Barcelona with an impressive 11-match record this season, was advised to rest for 7-10 days. Spain, leading Group E, are set to face Georgia and Turkey in the future matches.