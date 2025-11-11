Abu Dhabi to Host IPL Auction Again
The Indian Premier League auction is set to take place in Abu Dhabi in mid-December, marking the third consecutive year the auction is held overseas, after recent events in Dubai and Jeddah. The event, scheduled for December 15 or 16, will be a mini auction following last year's mega auction in Saudi Arabia.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is slated to occur in Abu Dhabi in mid-December, according to a BCCI official.
This marks the third consecutive year the auction will take place overseas, after previous iterations in Dubai and Jeddah in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Scheduled for December 15 or 16, the upcoming gathering will be a mini auction following the major event in Saudi Arabia last year.
