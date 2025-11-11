Left Menu

Abu Dhabi to Host IPL Auction Again

The Indian Premier League auction is set to take place in Abu Dhabi in mid-December, marking the third consecutive year the auction is held overseas, after recent events in Dubai and Jeddah. The event, scheduled for December 15 or 16, will be a mini auction following last year's mega auction in Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:29 IST
Abu Dhabi to Host IPL Auction Again
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is slated to occur in Abu Dhabi in mid-December, according to a BCCI official.

This marks the third consecutive year the auction will take place overseas, after previous iterations in Dubai and Jeddah in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Scheduled for December 15 or 16, the upcoming gathering will be a mini auction following the major event in Saudi Arabia last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Mobilizes Agencies in Delhi Blast Terror Hunt

Amit Shah Mobilizes Agencies in Delhi Blast Terror Hunt

 India
2
Delhi Blast Sparks Security Scrutiny Amid Terror Probe

Delhi Blast Sparks Security Scrutiny Amid Terror Probe

 India
3
Stability on the Horizon: Wall Street Awaits Government Reopening Amid Tech Resurgence

Stability on the Horizon: Wall Street Awaits Government Reopening Amid Tech ...

 Global
4
Highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 pc provisionally recorded at close of polling in second phase of Bihar assembly elections: Officials.

Highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 pc provisionally recorded at close of po...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025