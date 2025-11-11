Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Aim to Reinforce Middle Order Ahead of IPL 2026

Former cricketer Matthew Hayden emphasizes the Gujarat Titans' need to strengthen their middle order before the IPL 2026 mini-auction, highlighting their over-reliance on top-order batsmen. Despite a strong IPL 2025, releasing underperformers will be crucial for strategic improvements.

Updated: 11-11-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:43 IST
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the IPL 2026 mini-auction approaches, Matthew Hayden, the former Australian cricketer, highlighted the Gujarat Titans' primary challenge—an overreliance on their top-order, coupled with a fragile middle lineup. Speaking to JioStar, Hayden stressed the significant weakness exhibited by the Titans during the IPL 2025 season due to their heavy dependence on opening batsmen, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan.

While praising the Titans' strong top order, he noted that inconsistency plagued their middle-order, where only Jos Buttler showed potential. Hayden advised GT to release underperforming players in the upcoming mini-auction, enabling them to rebuild and balance their team effectively.

The Gujarat Titans had an impressive IPL 2025 campaign, finishing third in the league phase and securing playoff qualification for the third time in four seasons. Their success primarily hinged on their formidable young Indian top order, with Sudharsan and Gill leading the run charts. The bowling department also shone as Prasidh Krishna claimed the Purple Cap. GT aims to strategically bolster its middle order for IPL 2026 by freeing up the budget through player releases, targeting key acquisitions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

