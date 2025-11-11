Vihaan Malhotra Leads India U19A for Triangular Cricket Series

In a strategic move, Vihaan Malhotra has been named captain of the India U19 A cricket squad for the forthcoming triangular series, which also features teams from India B and Afghanistan. The series will take place at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru, from November 17 to 30.

Joining Malhotra in leadership duties is Abhigyan Kundu, who will act as the vice-captain and wicketkeeper for the India U19 A team. Meanwhile, Hyderabad's own Aaron George will lead the India B U19 side. The selection of Malhotra came even as top players Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre were unavailable due to other commitments.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is engaged with the India A squad in the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup, while Ayush Mhatre is participating in the Ranji Trophy. Both were a part of the successful U19 tour in Australia. The triangular tournament promises to be an exciting display of young cricketing prowess from these nations.