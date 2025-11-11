Left Menu

Premier League Reschedules Matches for Arsenal and Crystal Palace Amid Fixture Congestion

The Premier League has adjusted its schedule to prevent Arsenal and Crystal Palace from playing two matches in just three days, addressing concerns about player welfare amid their European commitments. Originally set for December 21, their league fixtures were moved to allow proper recovery before the League Cup quarter-final on December 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:21 IST
The Premier League has revised its fixture calendar to prevent Arsenal and Crystal Palace from playing two games in three days, alleviating concerns over player welfare amid their European commitments. The rescheduling ensures compliance with FIFA's 72-hour rest recommendation.

The English Football League's earlier scheduling decision had drawn criticism due to fixture congestion caused by expanded European competitions. Nonetheless, the League Cup quarter-final between the teams remains on December 23, but Premier League matches involving Arsenal and Palace were moved to December 20.

The clubs and fans had resisted scheduling the game for Christmas Eve. Discussions with the police and transport authorities confirmed logistical challenges for that date. Arsenal cited the plan's impracticality, considering their fans and workforce.

