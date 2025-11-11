England's Rugby Squad Gears Up for Epic New Zealand Clash

In a strategic move, coach Steve Borthwick has revamped England's rugby lineup, making seven changes for their Autumn International showdown against New Zealand. Tom Roebuck reclaims his spot on the wing, with George Ford reinstated at flyhalf, and Sam Underhill stepping onto the flank.

After missing the match against Fiji due to a finger injury, Freddie Steward returns as fullback, while Marcus Smith occupies a reserve role, covering flyhalf. Borthwick's team faces a formidable challenge, striving to outperform against one of the world's strongest teams, New Zealand, known for a historic winning record against England.

Borthwick expressed optimism about the team's progress, highlighting the importance of the upcoming match. The recent record against the All Blacks has been grim, with England winning only two of their last 21 matches. The twinkling hope remains after their 2019 World Cup success against the same opponents.

