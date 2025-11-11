Left Menu

Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers in Karnataka Cricket Revamp

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, with support from Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath, announces team's bid for KSCA elections. Focus is on rejuvenating Karnataka cricket through infrastructure development and fostering young talent. Key positions include Sujith Somasundar, Vinay Mruthyunjaya, A.V. Shashidhar, and B.N. Madhukar.

Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad and Javagal Srinath (Photo: KSCA). Image Credit: ANI
Amid a wave of optimism, former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has been announced as the driving force behind Team Game Changers, which is gearing up for the upcoming Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) elections scheduled for November 30th. The support from fellow cricketing legends like Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath underscores the significant backing Prasad's vision receives for revitalizing Karnataka's cricket scene, as noted in a KSCA release.

Speaking on the matter, Venkatesh Prasad expressed his motivation for spearheading the initiative, emphasizing the urgent need to rejuvenate Karnataka cricket and reclaim its past glory. "Our collective aim is to reinstitute the pride of Chinnaswamy Stadium, develop infrastructure statewide, and bolster pathways for emerging talent," Prasad remarked.

Veteran player Anil Kumble lent his voice to the cause, praising Prasad's initiative and recognizing the suffering state of Karnataka cricket. Echoing these sentiments, Javagal Srinath highlighted the necessity for change and accountability within the association, stating, "The focus needs to return to authentic cricket and those maintaining the sport's integrity."

Further strengthening their campaign, the team announced notable figures including Sujith Somasundar for Vice President, Vinay Mruthyunjaya as Secretary, A.V. Shashidhar for Joint Secretary, and B.N. Madhukar as Treasurer. Institutional and Zonal members have been appointed across the state, marking a comprehensive effort to revitalize cricket operations within Karnataka.

Institutional delegates for Bengaluru are Avinash Vaidya, Kalpana Venkatachar, and Ashish Amarlall. Zonal representatives include Srinivas Prasad (Mysore), Parthasarathy Kanakavidu (Raichur), Harish C.R. (Tumkur), Srikanth Rai (Mangalore), Nagendra Pandit (Shivamogga), and Ahmed Raza Kittur (Dharwad). Life members from Bengaluru comprise B.M. Manjunath and Sailesh Poll.

