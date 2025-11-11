Steve O'Keefe Backs England for a Historic Ashes Triumph in Australia

In a surprising prediction, former Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe has backed England to win the upcoming Ashes series in Australia. Despite England not having won a Test match in Australia since their memorable 2010-11 series victory, O'Keefe believes the visitors are poised for triumph this time around.

O'Keefe's optimistic forecast resonates with previous comments made by England's Stuart Broad, suggesting that the current Australian squad may be the hosts' weakest since their 2010-11 defeat. O'Keefe pointed to England's balanced form and formidable pace attack as key factors that could turn the series in their favor.

Notably, O'Keefe highlighted fast bowlers Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, and Josh Tongue as the spearheads of England's potential 3-2 victory in the five-match series. With England's attacking lineup ready to exploit the flat Australian pitches, O'Keefe emphasized the growing pressure on the home team, asserting that this could indeed be England's moment under coach Brendon McCullum's leadership.