Raffaele Palladino Takes Helm at Atalanta Amid Challenging Serie A Season

Raffaele Palladino has been appointed as the new manager of Atalanta, following the dismissal of Ivan Juric after a disappointing streak in Serie A. Juric's removal came after a seven-match winless run that saw Atalanta fall to 13th place following a 3-0 home defeat against Sassuolo.

Palladino, 41, is known for his effective leadership at both Monza and Fiorentina. Despite leaving Fiorentina unexpectedly after guiding them to a sixth-place finish and a Conference League semifinal last season, he has signed with Atalanta through the next season. His debut as Atalanta's manager will be against defending champions Napoli after the international hiatus.

This change is the fourth managerial shift in Serie A this season, alongside Juventus, Genoa, and Fiorentina. Atalanta, trailing leaders Inter Milan and Roma by 11 points, aims to improve its standing. In Champions League play, Atalanta has secured two wins, one draw, and one loss, with Palladino's second challenge set against Eintracht Frankfurt.