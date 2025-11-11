Left Menu

From Guernsey to Glory: Alex Scott's Soccer Journey

Alex Scott's early soccer journey involved flying from Guernsey to England for practice with top clubs. After overcoming setbacks, including injuries, he has now joined the senior England squad. Known as the 'Guernsey Grealish,' Scott reflects on a dream realized as he prepares for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:25 IST
From Guernsey to Glory: Alex Scott's Soccer Journey
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Alex Scott, once a young soccer enthusiast traveling from Guernsey to England for practice, has achieved a significant milestone by joining the senior England squad.

Despite early challenges, including being released by Southampton and subsequent injuries, Scott's perseverance has paid off. Now, he is poised to make his mark on the international stage.

Lovingly dubbed 'Guernsey Grealish,' Scott credits his supportive family and reflects on his childhood dreams as he readies for vital World Cup qualifying matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Aftermath of the Red Fort Explosion: Stories of Lives Annually Lost and Families Torn Apart

The Aftermath of the Red Fort Explosion: Stories of Lives Annually Lost and ...

 India
2
Unraveling a Major Cocaine Cartel in Nigeria

Unraveling a Major Cocaine Cartel in Nigeria

 Nigeria
3
India Advocates for Equitable Climate Action at COP30

India Advocates for Equitable Climate Action at COP30

 India
4
Surging Settler Attacks Escalate Tensions in West Bank

Surging Settler Attacks Escalate Tensions in West Bank

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025