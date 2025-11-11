From Guernsey to Glory: Alex Scott's Soccer Journey

Alex Scott, once a young soccer enthusiast traveling from Guernsey to England for practice, has achieved a significant milestone by joining the senior England squad.

Despite early challenges, including being released by Southampton and subsequent injuries, Scott's perseverance has paid off. Now, he is poised to make his mark on the international stage.

Lovingly dubbed 'Guernsey Grealish,' Scott credits his supportive family and reflects on his childhood dreams as he readies for vital World Cup qualifying matches.

