Meg Lanning Takes Helm at UP Warriorz for Women’s Premier League
Australian cricket legend Meg Lanning has been appointed as the captain of UP Warriorz for the upcoming Women’s Premier League season. Known for her exceptional leadership skills, she aims to guide the team towards success having previously captained Delhi Capitals. The WPL starts January 9 with its first leg in Navi Mumbai.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Meg Lanning, the celebrated former Australian cricket captain, has been named the skipper of UP Warriorz for the forthcoming Women's Premier League, starting January 9.
Lanning, a decorated player with seven World Cup titles under her belt, brings her leadership expertise to a team eager for triumphs after securing the post through a Rs 1.9 crore auction bid.
As the WPL heads into a new season, Lanning and head coach Abhishek Nayar aim to steer the team beyond previous standings and capitalize on a mix of seasoned internationals and promising Indian talent.