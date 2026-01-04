Meg Lanning Takes Helm at UP Warriorz for Women’s Premier League

Meg Lanning, the celebrated former Australian cricket captain, has been named the skipper of UP Warriorz for the forthcoming Women's Premier League, starting January 9.

Lanning, a decorated player with seven World Cup titles under her belt, brings her leadership expertise to a team eager for triumphs after securing the post through a Rs 1.9 crore auction bid.

As the WPL heads into a new season, Lanning and head coach Abhishek Nayar aim to steer the team beyond previous standings and capitalize on a mix of seasoned internationals and promising Indian talent.