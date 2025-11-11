Guwahati Makes Test Cricket Debut with Unusual Timings Adjusted for Winter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to alter traditional session timings for the second Test between India and South Africa, to be held in Guwahati, an adaptation made necessary by the region's early sunrise and sunset. Players will experience the uncommon scheduling of tea before lunch, a setup usually reserved for day-night matches, according to ESPNcricinfo. The match will begin 30 minutes earlier than standard times. The series starts this Friday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with a ceremonial gold-plated coin used for the toss.

The second Test, commencing on November 22, marks Guwahati's debut as a Test match venue after hosting portions of the Women's ODI World Cup. Confirming the schedule adjustment, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, a native of Guwahati, stated that the match will start half an hour earlier than traditional red-ball games in India. The Kolkata Test will kick off at 9:30 am IST, whereas the Guwahati fixture is slated for a 9:00 am start.

In line with the amended timings, the toss in Guwahati is scheduled for 8:30 am IST. The first session will run from 9:00 to 11:00 am, followed by a 20-minute tea break. The second session will resume from 11:20 am to 1:20 pm, after which lunch will be served from 1:20 to 2:00 pm. The evening session will conclude by 4:00 pm. Saikia explained the adjustment, noting that a traditional lunch break would occur too early for players, prompting the BCCI's decision to rearrange the match schedule.

'It's a practical decision,' Saikia remarked via ESPNcricinfo. 'During winters, dawn and dusk are swift here in north-east India, with daylight diminishing significantly by 4 pm, limiting play hours.' Hence, starting the Test early at 9 am became imperative, he told ESPNcricinfo. (ANI)